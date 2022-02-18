Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates two additional railway lines between Thane and Diva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra and also flagged off two suburban trains.

Speaking via video link, Modi said his government is committed to improving railway infrastructure in the country.

"Infrastructure projects used to drag on earlier due to lack of coordination in planning and execution but we have changed that approach," Modi said.

With the commissioning of the two new lines, 36 additional suburban services will be introduced on the main line of Central Railway and the air-conditioned local train services will increase from 10 to 44, an official said.

