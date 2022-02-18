Left Menu

Propelld raises USD 35 million from WestBridge Capital, others

Propelld is already profitable and has consistently maintained excellent credit quality, WestBridge Capital Partner Deepak Ramineedi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:19 IST
Propelld raises USD 35 million from WestBridge Capital, others
  • Country:
  • India

Education-focussed fintech firm Propelld on Friday announced raising USD 35 million (about Rs 262 crore) from WestBridge Capital and others.

Existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and India Quotient also participated in the Series-B funding round.

Founded in 2017 by IIT Madras trio of Bibhu Prasad Das, Victor Senapaty and Brijesh Samantaray, Propelld has tie-ups with over 550 educational institutes and is currently clocking an annual loan disbursal run rate of Rs 600 crore.

''With the latest capital infusion we will strive towards building better financial products for the educational ecosystem which will further benefit our partners,'' Propelld co-founder and CEO Bibhu Prasad Das said.

With the current funding round, Propelld plans to grow the loan book rapidly in a segment with low credit penetration, and offer new products for various verticals within education, the company said in a statement.

Currently employing around 150 people, Propelld plans to add another 100-150 employees over the next year across technology, business development and collections.

''India spends over USD 90 billion annually in education, however the financial penetration is still very low. We believe Propelld will become the go-to financial player in the education domain. Propelld is already profitable and has consistently maintained excellent credit quality,'' WestBridge Capital Partner Deepak Ramineedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022