SBI, PHDCCI hold industry outreach programme to help SMEs in Haryana

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in association with the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has started an industry outreach programme to help small and micro enterprises (SMEs) affected by COVID-19 pandemic in Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in association with the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has started an industry outreach programme to help small and micro enterprises (SMEs) affected by COVID-19 pandemic in Haryana. The two organisations conducted an industry outreach programme called 'SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet' in Karnal, Haryana on February 17 to bring the important industry stakeholders and exporters of Haryana on a common business platform and highlight their challenges, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Friday.

"In the post-pandemic times, it was one of the early interventions for supporting Haryana's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and exporters. The deliberations of the meet are expected to help the state's industrial units to directly explore the financing and other banking services available with SBI in Haryana," PHDCCI said. Speaking at the event, State Bank of India (SBI) Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Local Headquarter & Head-Nepal Desk, Anukool Bhatnagar said SBI is open to meeting the financing requirements of SMEs in Haryana.

To overcome the challenges of the demand slump and the rising cost of business, Bhatnagar suggested the industry to adapt to the new normal and brave it through their entrepreneurial zeal. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Joint Secretary, State Development Council & Nodal Coordinator, India-Nepal Centre, Atul K Thakur said PHDCCI has taken several proactive measures to support SMEs in Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

