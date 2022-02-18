Canadian police are poised to clear out hundreds of truck drivers from Ottawa who have staged a three-week-long protest against pandemic restrictions that have crippled the capital and prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* English medical leaders urged Boris Johnson not to be too "gung-ho" with the nation's health when he moves to end all pandemic restrictions with his plan to live with COVID-19 next week. * Germany still expects to receive 1.4 million doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 21, the health minister said.

* Poland has made progress in talks with the European Commission on unblocking COVID-19 recovery funds, its prime minister said, adding that he believed an agreement could be reached. AMERICAS

* Healthcare workers say misinformation is the single most important factor influencing people who refuse to get vaccinated while COVID-19 kills around 2,200 Americans a day, the majority of whom are unvaccinated. * Attendees of the 94th Oscars ceremony in March will be required to show proof of vaccination and at least two negative results from PCR tests, a person with knowledge of the matter said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A Japanese health panel approved a plan for more targeted curbs across much of the nation, as new infections decline but deaths rise to a record level. * China's state planner issued rules to promote faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector, including providing tax incentives to the catering, retail, tourism, and aviation industries.

* Hong Kong has identified more than 20,000 hotel rooms for quarantine accommodation, leader Carrie Lam said, as property developers piled in to show support for the global financial hub. * Western Australia, the mining-heavy state that has held firm on strict borders controls for two years, said it will be reopening to triple vaccinated visitors after deciding it can cope with the Omicron outbreak.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * The World Health Organization said six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia - would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines.

* Israel dropped a "Green Pass" policy requiring proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a negative test to enter some public venues, further rolling back restrictions as a wave of infections recedes. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears among charities that the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its version of the mRNA shot, although a Moderna spokeswoman said it did not plan to do so. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* British retail sales grew faster than expected in January, recovering about half the losses suffered when a wave of infections caused many shoppers to stay at home during December. * India's crude oil imports in January slipped from one-year highs hit in the previous month, though fuel demand is expected to recover as several states ease restrictions after a decline in cases.

* Thailand's property market may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 due to a slower-than-expected economic recovery amid a new outbreak and higher inflation, the research unit of a state home loan lender said.

