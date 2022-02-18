Left Menu

Traders object US listing Palika Bazar under notorious markets list

In this context, we strongly condemn the false allegations levelled against us, said Darshan Lal Kakkar, President, Palika Bazaar Association In fact, the shopkeepers of the market are involved in selling the local goods which is cheaper and attract the young generation as stated in the USTR report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:39 IST
The Palika Bazar Association on Friday objected to the popular market being named under the notorious markets list by the US Trade Representative and demanded that the ''fake allegations'' be withdrawn.

India's popular e-commerce website IndiaMart.com and four other markets, including New Delhi's famous Palika Bazaar, have figured in the latest annual list of the world's notorious markets released by the US Trade Representative.

''It is very shocking to know that the Palika Bazar has appeared on the notorious market list released by the United States Trade Representative. According to the list, the Palika Bazar market is involved in selling counterfeit products such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches and eye wear. In this context, we strongly condemn the false allegations levelled against us,'' said Darshan Lal Kakkar, President, Palika Bazaar Association ''In fact, the shopkeepers of the market are involved in selling the local goods which is cheaper and attract the young generation as stated in the USTR report. Hence, it is demanded that the allegation levelled against us may kindly be withdrawn henceforth and further requested that such false allegations may not be levelled against such a prestigious and customer friendly market which provides the cheaper goods to the young generation,'' he added.

The 2021 Notorious Markets List released on Thursday identified 42 online and 35 physical markets around the world that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

The three other Indian markets in the list are Heera Panna in Mumbai, Kidderpore in Kolkata and Tank Road in Delhi.

Palika Bazaar remains on the notorious market list (NML) in 2021. This underground market in Delhi is seemingly well-known for the trade of counterfeit products, such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches and eyewear, the report said.

Many shoppers are reportedly students and other young people who want trendy products at cheap prices. The market is also a popular destination for tourists, it noted.

