StoreHippo launches Next-Gen Solutions for brands planning to win the Quick Commerce Battle

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): StoreHippo®, the future-ready e-Commerce platform has bolstered its offerings to address the needs of enterprise brands planning to make the best of the current Q-Commerce boom. StoreHippo has come up with a comprehensive hyperlocal marketplace solution and a detailed dealer/vendor management solution to cater to Quick Commerce brands looking to break away from the typical inventory-based Quick Commerce model.

Quick Commerce or fast e-Commerce delivery under 10-30 minutes has ushered in the new era of e-Commerce. The Quick Commerce market in India is expected to grow 10-15X in the coming five years with 26 million addressable households (worth USD 77 billion market size) by 2025. While current market leaders with deep pockets are leading the market with an inventory-based model, a more cost-efficient dealer-based hyperlocal marketplace model can offer a level playing field to other enterprise brands planning to foray into the promising Quick Commerce market. StoreHippo's MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) architecture combined with battle-tested solutions for B2B, D2C and different types of marketplaces makes it easy for Quick Commerce brands to experiment with new hybrid business models.

Building a disruptive Quick Commerce brand is easy with StoreHippo as the platform comes with 300+ inbuilt features and 120+ seamless integrations that make it easy to design out-of-box solutions. With StoreHippo unparalleled scalability and flexibility, Quick Commerce brands can easily and rapidly scale to any number of products, dealers/vendors, locations etc. Some of StoreHippo's exclusive offerings that facilitate Q-Commerce brands are:

Dealer powered marketplace solution to offer Quick Commerce in a cost-efficient manner, without burning money Comprehensive hyperlocal marketplace solution to onboard local grocery/Kirana and other everyday essential stores as vendors

Extensive vendor management solutions to manage everything from vendor onboarding to vendor products, commissions and easy payments to the vendors Run the business on the go with different mobile apps for customers, vendors and delivery boys

Inbuilt order management (OMS) and inventory management solutions with centralized control Comprehensive solutions to leverage omnichannel commerce and meet customers on multiple touchpoints like mobile apps, online marketplace, mobile store, social commerce etc.

Inbuilt multi store e-Commerce set up to build location-specific sub stores Multilingual solutions to connect with customers in their native language

Inbuilt delivery boy solution to enable Q-Commerce brands to onboard and manage their own fleet of delivery boys According to Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo, "The pandemic induced new normal brought 80% growth in the online grocery/daily essentials shopping. While the initial rush was about safety and ease of shopping, now the customers are looking forward to faster and more efficient business models that ensure quick deliveries of micro orders. Q-Commerce or Quick Commerce was born out of this very need. Enterprise brands planning to enter the segment need a cutting edge solution to manage the end-to-end business and operations of the lightning-fast Quick Commerce model. StoreHippo with its extensive hyperlocal marketplace solution and integrated delivery boy software offers a well-rounded solution for Quick Commerce brands planning to launch in record time. The flexible StoreHippo platform with support for a variety of business models can be easily tweaked to suit the unique requirements of upcoming Quick Commerce brands."

StoreHippo's headless architecture gives immense creative control to Quick Commerce brands to create personalized buyer journeys across devices and channels. With inbuilt marketing tools and customizable design themes, Quick Commerce brands can easily leverage personalized marketing for higher marketing ROI. Quick Commerce brands can further engage, convert and retain buyers by offering them frictionless checkout using 60+ integrated payment gateways, digital wallets, COD, UPI and other easy payment options. Started in 2014, StoreHippo is the most flexible e-Commerce platform designed for diverse B2B and B2C business models. Driving success with innovative solutions, StoreHippo envisions giving powerful solutions to brands that need a mobile-ready and customizable solution to rule the market. With PWA (Progressive Web Apps) at its core, it was built to offer mobile-ready and fully customizable e-Commerce solutions with a quick turnaround time. Designed for diverse B2B, D2C and enterprise solutions, StoreHippo is a part of the inspiring journey of customers in 20 countries across 40+ industry verticals.

