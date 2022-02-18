Left Menu

Mahindra Electric ties up with CSC to promote EV adoption in rural India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:19 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) on Friday said it has partnered with Common Service Centres (CSC), a government organization that helps provide employment in rural India, to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. Through this association with CSC, MEML will offer its range of electric vehicles like the Treo and Alfa to aspiring customers in the rural markets, the company said in a statement. Commenting on the partnership, MEML CEO Suman Mishra said,''Such tie-ups can provide gainful employment opportunities for the educated youth in India to earn a proud livelihood.'' The earning ability with Mahindra electric three-wheelers is quite high while the maintenance is the lowest when compared to conventional fuel vehicles and the benefit to the environment is significant, she added.

''This tie-up will help us to penetrate rural markets and propagate the use of electric vehicles, thereby helping India achieve its EV mission quicker,'' Mishra said. CSC appoints Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to facilitate a smoother operation and they form the connection between customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). VLEs spread awareness of the government initiatives in villages.

MEML said currently, there are more than 4.7 lakh VLEs across India while the number of CSCs is 4.5 lakh. The rural e-mobility program was kickstarted last year by CSC to promote electric vehicles and electric charging infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

