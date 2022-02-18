CSB Bank gets RBI nod to appoint Pralay Mondal as Deputy MD

CSB Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank has approved appointment of Pralay Mondal as the deputy managing director of the private sector lender for three years. ''Pralay Mondal has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director of CSB Bank post RBI's approval in terms of Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. His tenure is for three years from February 17, 2022,'' CSB Bank said in a statement. His prior appointment in the bank since September 23, 2020 was as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT). With over 30 years of banking experience across multiple business and functions including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology, Mondal has been instrumental in building up various facets in leading banks and reputable organisations such as Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive. He is also credited with building broking and capital market businesses, wealth management franchise, private banking, bank promoted NBFCs, credit cards and large payments franchise and digital businesses, it added. For the last 16 months at the bank, Mondal has been working on enhancing the retail franchise distribution and branches, while building future ready technology platforms, the bank said.

