Air quality panel inspected 4,890 sites in Delhi-NCR to check air pollution

Since December, 2021, the CAQM constituted 40 Flying Squads 12 each for the NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and National Capital Territory of Delhi, and four for the NCR Districts of Rajasthan, are extensively inspecting the units establishments activities in various sectors including industrial, transportvehicular, construction and demolition, dust from roads and open areas and other dispersed sources, contributing to rising levels of air pollution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

More than 4,800 sites have been inspected so far by the flying squads constituted by the Centre's air quality panel to ensure compliance with its directions to control air pollution, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, as a part of the effective enforcement of pollution control measures, large scale inspections carried out in Delhi-NCR by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) constituted flying squads, since December, 2021 till February 15, 2022 a total of 4,890 sites have been inspected for enforcement and compliance of its directions.

The flying squads have issued closure notices to 407 sites out of which 392 sites have been confirmed shut, sources said, adding that out of the total closures, 264 are industries, 99 construction and demolition (C&D) sites and 44 are DG Sets.

Of the 407 closure notices issued, 94 sites are in Delhi, 92 are in NCR of Haryana, 173 sites in UP and 48 sites in NCR Region of Rajasthan. Since December, 2021, the CAQM constituted 40 Flying Squads (12 each for the NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and National Capital Territory of Delhi, and four for the NCR Districts of Rajasthan), are extensively inspecting the units/ establishments/ activities in various sectors including industrial, transport/vehicular, construction and demolition, dust from roads and open areas and other dispersed sources, contributing to rising levels of air pollution. Official sources said that 187 units have been allowed to resume their operations pursuant to undertaking of strict compliance to the Commission's directions and levying of Environmental Compensation (EC).

“Flying Squads will continue making surprise visits at industrial units, C&D sites, commercial/ residential units, air pollution hotspots, etc., and report details to the Commission,” they said, adding that major non-compliant units are attracting immediate closure.

Minor violations are being referred to state pollution control boards for appropriate actions under relevant laws, they said.

