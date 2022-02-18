PM wants Thane to be world class station, says Rly minister Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed his ministry to develop Thane into a world class railway station.

Speaking to BJP workers here, the Railway minister said his ministry was working on a solution to complaints that fares of AC suburban services were high.

''The redevelopment of Thane station will be carried out without disturbing its heritage and historical aspects. The prime minister wants Thane to become a world class station,'' the minister said, adding that he would visit the city again to discuss and carry forward this issue.

