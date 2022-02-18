Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:00 IST
Forex reserves down by USD 1.763 bn to USD 630.19 bn
The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.763 billion to USD 630.19 billion in the week ended on February 11, the RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended February 4, the reserves had risen by USD 2.198 billion to USD 631.953 billion. It touched a lifetime high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended on September 3, 2021.

During the reporting week, the fall in the reserves was on account of a decline in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA dipped by USD 2.764 billion to USD 565.565 billion in the week ended February 11.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 952 million to USD 40.235 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 65 million to USD 19.173 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by USD 16 million to USD 5.217 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

