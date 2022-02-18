UK sees 436 flights cancelled amid Storm Eunice - Cirium data
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:09 IST
A total of 436 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.
Twenty percent of flight cancellations were to/from Heathrow Airport – making it the hardest hit UK airport for cancellations, the data showed.
