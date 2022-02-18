Left Menu

Metro operations to be curtailed on Yellow Line section on Sunday due to maintenance work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:22 IST
Delhi Metro services on a section of the busy Yellow Line will not be available for a few hours on February 20 due to maintenance work, officials said on Friday.

The affected section is between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations, officials said, adding that the maintenance work will be carried out Rajiv Chowk station.

Train services will be suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk stations from the start of revenue services till 6:30 am. Hence, three metro stations -- Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi -- will be closed till resumption of train services, they said.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

However, metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the Violet Line, officials said.

Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via Violet Line, they said.

In the other sections of the Yellow Line -- from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre -- train services will continue to remain available according to routine Sunday time table during this period, officials said.

