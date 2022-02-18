Intra-city mini-truck aggregator Porter to offer long-distance space soon

The Mahindra group, Tiger Global and Sequoia-backed Porter, an on-demand intra-city last-mile logistics aggregator, is entering the long distance, inter-city segment as well as offering packers & movers service.

It also plans to expand to 25 cities this year from 15 cities now.

The Uber of last-mile logistics was founded by three IIT-Kharagpur graduates--Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga, and Vikas Choudhary--in 2014 in Bengaluru, and has more than doubled its footprint in 2021 to 15 cities from just six cities in the previous year.

It will be entering 10 more cities this year and add another 10 to take the city footprint to 35 cities in 2023, the co-founder and chief executive Pranav Goel told PTI.

As part of offering the long-distance inter-city segment, we have just started off with cities within 200-300 km range now across our top 10 cities by volume and demand, and is planning to offer up to 500-km-range shortly, Goel said.

He also said they have been piloting a packers & movers service too as a bundled offering and has been received well so far and will now expand it to the top 10 cities shortly.

Porter is now the largest intra-city logistics marketplace. According to Goel, the intra-city logistics is a Rs 3 lakh crore market.

In the last quarter Porter has raised Rs 750 crore in series-E round led by Tiger Global Management and Vitruvian Partners, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India (since 2015) and Lightrock India.

Cumulatively it has raised Rs 3,750 crore or close to USD 500 million in equity capital from external investors since 2015 and they include the Mahindra group (20 per cent since 2018), Sequoia Capital India and Lightrock (around 16 percent) K Capital (around 8 per cent), angels own 2 per cent, and promoters own only 25 per cent and around 6 per cent are with employees.

Goel ruled out more fund-raising in the near to medium term saying the company is well-capitalized and is making profit from a unit economics basis.

He also expects the company to turn in operating profit over the next 18 months as Porter is moving from a marketplace to an ecosystem player offering more value to vehicle owners, who number more than 3 lakh now, as well as customers who crossed 70 lakh cumulatively of them 50 per cent are repeat customers.

While a customer benefits from paying only a little more than one-way fare (1.3x to be precise), drivers who are mostly small under-9 tonne truck-owners like Tata Ace and carrier autorickshaws and bikes for small goods, can make three to five trips a day from the otherwise one or two.

Porter charges 10-15 per cent of the fare as its commission depending on cities, as more than double the asset utilization increases their efficiency by 70 per cent.

There are over 1.5 lakh mini trucks, mostly Tata Ace, on its platform which contribute more than half of its revenue, over 1 lakh two-wheelers which fetches its 20 per cent of revenue, and 50 per cent of the volume, around 80,000 three-wheelers which nets around 25 per cent revenue.

Porter offers its services in 15 cities across Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telengana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Last month Porter announced a USD 5 million Esop monetization programme for its eligible current and former employees.

