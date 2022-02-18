Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL43 AVI-LD INDIGO-GANGWAL Co-promoter Gangwal resigns from IndiGo board; will gradually reduce stake in airline over 5 years New Delhi: IndiGo's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Friday resigned from the board of directors of parent company InterGlobe Aviation, stating that he will gradually reduce his equity stake in the airline over the next five years. DEL41 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee spurts by 40 paise to over 2-week high against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee spurted by 40 paise, its biggest single-day gain in over three months, to settle at a more than two-week high of 74.66 against the US dollar on Friday on hopes of a diplomatic solution to the East-West standoff over Ukraine.

DCM29 BIZ-LD VEDANTA-SEMICONDUCTOR Vedanta to invest up to USD 20 bn in semiconductor biz in India, rollout by 2025 New Delhi: Indian conglomerate Vedanta has earmarked USD 15 billion for foray into the electronic chip and display manufacturing space, and plans to scale up the investment to as much as USD 20 billion (about Rs 1.5 lakh crore), a senior company official said. DCM15 BIZ-DOLLAR MILLIONAIRES Dollar millionaires in India rise 11% in pandemic-hit 2021; less happy than last year: Survey Mumbai: Dollar millionaires or those possessing a personal wealth of over Rs 7 crore rose by 11 per cent to 4.58 lakh households in India at the end of the pandemic-hit 2021, as per a survey. DEL36 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty extend losses to 3rd day as global cues weigh Mumbai: Equity indices surrendered mid-session gains to close lower for the third day in a row on Friday as participants remained cautious amid geopolitical uncertainties in eastern Europe. DEL33 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold climbs Rs 77; silver jumps Rs 379 New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 77 to Rs 50,037 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL46 BIZ-RBI-FOREX Forex reserves down by USD 1.763 bn to USD 630.19 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.763 billion to USD 630.19 billion in the week ended on February 11, the RBI data showed.

DCM28 BIZ-SEBI-OFFER PRICE Sebi moots new disclosure framework for IPOs of loss-making cos New Delhi: Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday proposed that loss-making new age technology companies planning to list their shares should make disclosures about their key performance indicators considered for arriving at the basis of issue price in offer documents.

DCM31 BIZ-RBI-REGULATIONS RRA recommends withdrawal of 100 more circulars: RBI Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday said the Regulations Review Authority has recommended withdrawing about 100 more redundant circulars, besides elimination of certain paper based returns, a move expected to ease compliance for regulated entities.

