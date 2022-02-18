Left Menu

HCL Tech extends relationship with RACV through multi-year contract

IT company HCL Technologies has extended its relationship with The Royal Automobile Club of Victoria RACV with a multi-year agreement to provide Integration-as-a-Service offering. As part of the renewed relationship, HCLs API-led application programming interface architecture will reduce complexity within RACVs technology environment and help RACV accelerate deployment of new features and fixes, HCL Tech said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:41 IST
HCL Tech extends relationship with RACV through multi-year contract
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT company HCL Technologies has extended its relationship with The Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV) with a multi-year agreement to provide Integration-as-a-Service offering. The company did not divulge the size of the contract. As a motoring club, RACV is a member-driven organisation that provides a range of products and services in motoring and mobility, home, leisure, financial services and general insurance. HCL has helped ramp RACV's digital platform by enabling a backbone that promotes self-service, an increased digital footprint and a seamless experience for 2.1 million RACV members across Victoria. The 'Integration-as-a-Service' platform bundles various accelerators around code automation and monitoring, which contributes toward a more stable IT environment and notably improves the performance and resilience of RACV's member-facing services. ''As part of the renewed relationship, HCL's API-led (application programming interface) architecture will reduce complexity within RACV's technology environment and help RACV accelerate deployment of new features and fixes,'' HCL Tech said in a statement. Real-time advance monitoring, automated outage recovery and an accelerated development approach will further lead to an enhanced experience for the members, the statement added. ''RACV is a key strategic partner for us and our engagement with them is a testament to our continued growth in the region,'' Michael Horton, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022