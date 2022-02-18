Left Menu

Coal sector faces challenging H2 as imports fall, global prices spike: CIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:52 IST
Coal sector faces challenging H2 as imports fall, global prices spike: CIL
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL on Friday said the second half of the current fiscal year has remained tough for the country's coal sector with decrease in coal imports and tripling of international coal prices.

Beside, the prolonged monsoon in the coal-bearing areas made the situation more challenging.

Facing this situation, Coal India Ltd (CIL) with meticulous planning rose to the occasion and fulfilled the demand of additional coal for thermal power plants, the PSU said in a statement.

CIL supplied around 20 million tonne of additional coal due to curtailed import of coal.

The company further said it has been conferred with the 'Most Dependable Public Sector in India' award.

The award comes at a time when CIL has risen to the occasion and kept the country out of any power outage in the wake of unprecedented coal demand, witnessed by the country in the recent past, the statement said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU is eyeing one billion tonne of coal production by 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022