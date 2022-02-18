BPCL launches EV fast-charging corridor on Chennai–Trichy–Madurai highway

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has launched 10 EV fast-charging corridors on the 900-km long Chennai–Trichy–Madurai highway. The first phase launch on Chennai–Trichy–Madurai highway will be followed by key routes, which have high existing motorist traffic and a propensity for transition to travel by electric vehicles, BPCL said. This is the first electric vehicle (EV) friendly highway in the south, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)