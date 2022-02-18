Flight services from Assam's Rupsi airport extended to 6 days a week

In a boost to regional connectivity, Rupsi Airport in Assam's Kokrajhar district from Friday extended regular flight services to Kolkata and Guwahati to six days a week.

According to a statement issued by the authorities of the airport, Fly Big airlines will connect Rupsi directly with Kolkata and Guwahati. "We are happy to announce that Rupsi Airport will now be operating flights everyday, except Monday, It was among the major demands of the passengers travelling through this airport," said Hemang Arora, Airport In-charge, Rupsi Airport.

Earlier, the services were available four days per week.

"We continue to provide better amenities to our passengers and stakeholders at Rupsi, which has provided much needed flight services under Central government's flagship programme UDAN to people of this area," Arora added.

Rupsi Airport was opened for the public on May 8 last year.

Till January 2022, over 31,000 passengers have travelled to and from Rupsi Airport, the statement added.

