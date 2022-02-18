Mexico's Becle expects to hike prices in 2022 as demand, inflation up

Mexican distiller Becle, parent company of the Jose Cuervo tequila brand, expects to raise prices in 2022 as both demand and inflation rise throughout the year, Chief Executive Officer Juan Domingo Beckmann said in a call with investors Friday.

Becle's quarterly earnings, reported Thursday, jumped 72% to 1.6 billion pesos ($77 million).

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

Also Read: Mexican billionaire arts patron Alberto Bailleres dies, aged 90

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)