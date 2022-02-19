Insurance losses due to Storm Eunice estimated at 200 mln stg to 350 mln stg -PwC

Storm Eunice is likely to cause insurance losses of 200 million pounds ($272 million) to 350 million pounds ($476 million) due to property damage, business and travel disruption, PwC UK said on Friday.

"As with Storm Dudley, insurance losses will mainly be in respect of damage to homes, commercial properties and vehicles from falling trees and flying debris," said Mohammad Khan, General Insurance Leader at PwC UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)