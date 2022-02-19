Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 01:10 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that it would take up to three months to stabilise a worsening COVID-19 pandemic that has overwhelmed health facilities and forced the postponement of an upcoming leadership election. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Scrapping COVID-19 tests and isolation periods in England could lead to rapid epidemic growth as people's behaviour changes more swiftly than at previous times in the pandemic, government advisers said in a document. * Germany still expects to receive 1.4 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 21, the country's health minister said.

* Poland has made progress in talks with the European Commission on unblocking COVID-19 recovery funds, its prime minister said, adding that he believed an agreement could be reached. AMERICAS

* Police began towing trucks from central Ottawa and stepped up arrests of protesters in a bid to end a trucker-led movement that has blockaded Canada's capital for three weeks and embarrassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. * Canada has passed the peak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and is now in a good shape to handle the pandemic in the future without needing to impose tougher restrictions, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said.

* Healthcare workers say misinformation is the single most important factor influencing people who refuse to get vaccinated while COVID-19 kills around 2,200 Americans a day, the majority of whom are unvaccinated. * Attendees of the 94th Oscars ceremony in March will be required to show proof of vaccination and at least two negative results from PCR tests, a person with knowledge of the matter said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A Japanese health panel approved a plan for more targeted curbs across much of the nation, as new infections decline but deaths rise to a record level. * China's state planner issued rules to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector, including providing tax incentives to the catering, retail, tourism and aviation industries.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * The World Health Organization said six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Malaysian researchers found that treatment with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin did not prevent patients with COVID-19 from becoming severely ill in a randomised clinical trial published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal.

* Moderna has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears among charities that the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot, although a Moderna spokeswoman said it did not plan to do so. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* British retail sales grew faster than expected in January, recovering about half the losses suffered when a wave of infections caused many shoppers to stay at home during December. * Thailand's property market may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 due to a slower-than-expected economic recovery amid a new outbreak and higher inflation, the research unit of a state home loan lender said.

(Compiled by Marta Frackowiak and Aditya Soni; Edited by Sriraj Kalluvila, Milla Nissi and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022