Left Menu

India's Forex reserves decline by $1.76 billion to $630.19 billion

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion in the week ended February 11 due to a sharp drop in the value of foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-02-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 12:57 IST
India's Forex reserves decline by $1.76 billion to $630.19 billion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion in the week ended February 11 due to a sharp drop in the value of foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $2.764 billion to $565.565 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. India's reserve position in the IMF dropped by $16 million to $5.217 billion.

However, there was a sharp increase in the value of gold reserves and SDRs. The value of gold reserves jumped by $952 million to $40.235 billion during the week under review. The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $65 million to $19.173 billion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022