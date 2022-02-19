Noted Indian-American engineer Sanjay Ramabhadran to be next Houston METRO chairman

Noted Indian-American engineer Sanjay Ramabhadran has been named as the next chairman of the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, becoming the first from the community to lead the major public transportation agency in the US state of Texas.

Rambhadran, 51, a registered engineer and a graduate of BITS Pilani and later Texas A&M university, has served on the METRO Board since 2015 and currently serves as the Chair of the Capital & Strategic Planning Committee, a member of the Finance & Audit Committee.

He was tapped on Thursday by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as the next chairman of Houston METRO.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County is a major public transportation agency based in Houston, Texas, United States. It operates bus, light rail, bus rapid transit, High Occupancy Vehicle lane and High Occupancy Toll lanes, and paratransit service in the city as well as most of Harris County. Rambhadran, who is also a longtime community leader, past president of Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston (IACCGH), if elevated, would be the first Indian-American chairman of METRO, and replace Patman, the board's first female head, who is stepping down following her nomination by the Biden Administration to serve as ambassador to Iceland.

Mayor Turner said he hoped his appointment of both showcased the need for more diversity.

The transit agency, METRO, with an annual budget of USD 1.3 Billion, 4,100 employees, and a 1,300-square-mile service area containing 3.9 million people, has had Black and Latino chairs, along with numerous white men.

“Everyone should have a seat at the table,” Turner said.

To take effect, METRO board members will vote to make Ramabhadran chairman, where the city holds the majority of seats. Turner would then appoint a new member of the board.

Turner said “Ramabhadran, knows how to get people together and knows how to get things done. There is incredible talent in our city. That gives me hope that no matter what challenges we face, we will overcome those challenges if we work together,'' Mayor Turner said.

Ramabhadran, has helped oversee the planning, design, construction, and launch of major projects, including METRONext, that enhance mobility throughout the region.

He also worked to expand MetroRapid, the agency’s bus rapid transit (BRT) service.

He is working to enhance the travel time, reliability, and access for 17 of METRO's high ridership bus routes as part of the BOOST initiative.

''As a prepared and proven leader, Ramabhadran is ready to steer Texas' largest metropolitan transit authority,'' Mayor Turner said.

''His leadership will play a big role in getting the ambitious METRONext and other projects right.'' Ramabhadran's elevation was also hailed by the Indian-American community.

Jagdip Ahluwalia, founding secretary/executive director, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH), said: “We are proud of Ramabhadran who was our first volunteer when the IACCGH was created in 1999 and rose to serve on the board and lead as president of the Chamber and continues to serve on its board”.

''Ramabhadran is a role model for the Indo-American community and a proven leader who will undoubtedly do great things in his new leadership role,'' said Tarush Anand IACCGH president.