Left Menu

Man held for climbing Mumbai airport perimeter wall

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:25 IST
Man held for climbing Mumbai airport perimeter wall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF personnel on Saturday after he climbed up the perimeter wall of the hyper-sensitive Mumbai International Airport, officials here said.

The man was wearing torn clothes and as soon as he got down from the wall around 12 noon from the Kurla area side, he was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) men guarding the area.

The man seemed mentally disturbed and was handed over to the local police, a senior officer said.

''An intruder tried to infiltrate inside Mumbai airport by scaling the perimeter wall near the crash gate today.

''He was immediately apprehended on the spot much before the runway by alert CISF personnel. He was handed over to the local police,'' the force said in a statement.

The CISF secures the periphery of the Mumbai airport - the country's second busiest after the Delhi airport -- apart from controlling access of passengers and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022