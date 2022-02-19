Left Menu

Digital Entrepreneur Atul Singh crosses the multi-million mark on his social media pages

Digital marketer turned entrepreneur, Atul Singh has recently crossed the 40 million mark on Facebook with his pages and the desired mark of 200k followers on Instagram while working at an MNC, all this at the age of 23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 17:15 IST
Atul Singh. . Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI/ATK): Digital marketer turned entrepreneur, Atul Singh has recently crossed the 40 million mark on Facebook with his pages and the desired mark of 200k followers on Instagram while working at an MNC, all this at the age of 23. "This achievement is attributable to my parents, without whom nothing could have been possible. Unlike most parents today, my parents never told me to avoid troubles, but they taught me to fight them fearlessly. And that is why, I always took all troubles and opportunities head on and because of that, I could reach this position early in my career", said Digital entrepreneur and founder Atul Singh on his pages achieving this milestone.

"I have always got this feedback from my followers that they find my verses very relatable and I think that is one of the most prominent reasons why my pages resonate with the masses", added Atul about the most differentiating factor of his pages. Atul Singh has done graduation in civil engineering but his passion was to curate such pages that touch the chords of the hearts of his audiences. Several Facebook pages founded by Arun have combined crossed the audience of 40 million plus including Mohabbat, shayaro ki mehfli, love diary etc).

Not only this, his Instagram page crossed the mark of 200k+ (called mohabbat) and he's getting more and more reach everyday with his heart-touching verses. Atul Singh had an inclination towards writing shayaris from a young age. And as it's said that if you start early you will reap the seeds of those efforts, Atul has focused on developing his brand by trial and error and by keeping a close watch on what works on social media and what doesn't.

The digital marketer today is trying to make a difference to his life and the life of others by using his passion for Shayaris to connect and muse followers. His relentless efforts are backed by the perpetual support and admiration from his followers. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

