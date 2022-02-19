Fire breaks out in empty train coach in Bihar's Madhubani

A fire broke out in an empty coach of a stationary train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday, a Railway statement said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in the empty Swantantrata Senani Superfast Express at 9.13 AM. It was doused by 9.50 AM, the statement issued by East Central Railway CPRO Virendra Kumar said.

The entire train, including the coach in which the fire broke out, was empty when the incident took place. Only one coach caught fire, it said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a high-level inquiry has been ordered, the statement said.

The train had reached Madhubani from Delhi on Friday night.

