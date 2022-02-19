Left Menu

2 Indians coming from Sharjah held on smuggling charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:18 IST
2 Indians coming from Sharjah held on smuggling charges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Indian passengers, who returned from Sharjah, have been arrested at the IGI airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle foreign-origin cigarettes and gold in paste form by concealing it in their undergarments, an official said on Saturday.

On the basis of profiling, the two Indian passengers, who came from the city in the UAE on Thursday, were intercepted at Terminal-3 of the airport, the office of the commissioner of customs said in a statement.

After searching the passengers and their baggage, 636 'dandas' of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 9,54,000 and gold, weighing 268 grams valued at Rs 12,20,090, in paste form concealed in their undergarments, were seized, it said.

The gold and cigarettes were seized under sections of the Customs Act, the statement said, adding that the collective offence value is Rs 21,74,090.

The passengers have been arrested and further investigation is underway, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022