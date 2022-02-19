Investors led by Boston Celtics co-owner buy into Italy soccer club Atalanta

A group of investors led by the co-owner of the Boston Celtics has reached an agreement to buy a 55% stake in a vehicle that controls Italian Serie A soccer club Atalanta.

In a statement on Saturday, Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio said the Percassi family will keep a 45% stake in La Dea, the holding company that has about 86% of Atalanta.

