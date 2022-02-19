Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday

Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa is suspending flights to and from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa, a spokesperson said on Saturday amid growing fears of a possible Russian invasion. The company will conduct some last flights to those cities over the weekend before suspending flights from Monday until the end of the month, the spokesman said. It will continue to fly to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

Lufthansa is constantly monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights at a later date, the spokesperson said. Lufthansa follows several other European airlines which have already canceled services to and from Ukraine.

Germany's foreign ministry earlier on Saturday told its nationals to leave the country.

