Couple, son killed, kin injured as car rams into truck in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:46 IST
A couple and their 5-year-old son were killed while their 8-year-old kin sustained grievous injuries after their car rammed into a truck in Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Bazargaon on Nagpur-Amravati Highway, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

''Roshan Ramaji Tagde (28), his wife Anchal (23) and son Ram, residents of Kalamna area of Nagpur, died and Anchal's niece Joya Akash Meshram (8) sustained grievous injuries after their car rammed into a truck from behind,'' he said.

''The truck took a sudden turn, and Tagde was unable to control his car, which got completely mangled on impact,'' he said.

Truck driver Madhukar Thawre (45), a resident of Pardi here, has been arrested under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, the Kondhali police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

