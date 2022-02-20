Left Menu

Leather, footwear exports to cross USD 6 bn in 2022-23: CLE

The countrys leather and footwear exports are expected cross USD 6 billion about Rs 44,800 crore in 2022-23 on account of increasing demand in the US and new markets such as Middle East, Africa and Latin America, CLE Chairman Sanjay Leekha said.Chairman of the Council for Leather Exports CLE said implementation of recently signed free trade agreement between India and the UAE would also help in pushing the exports further besides creating employment in the sector.During April-January this fiscal, leather and leather products exports rose by 33 per cent to USD 3.6 billion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:52 IST
Leather, footwear exports to cross USD 6 bn in 2022-23: CLE
  • Country:
  • India

The country's leather and footwear exports are expected cross USD 6 billion (about Rs 44,800 crore) in 2022-23 on account of increasing demand in the US and new markets such as Middle East, Africa and Latin America, CLE Chairman Sanjay Leekha said.

Chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) said implementation of recently signed free trade agreement between India and the UAE would also help in pushing the exports further besides creating employment in the sector.

During April-January this fiscal, leather and leather products exports rose by 33 per cent to USD 3.6 billion. The exports stood at USD 3.3 billion in 2020-21 and USD 4.7 billion in 2019-20.

''We are getting good response from the US and that too from big brands. We are also looking to record healthy growth in Latin America, the Middle east, and Europe. In this backdrop, we are confident that we would cross USD 6 billion in 2022-23,'' Leekha said.

He added that the order books are healthy and the industry is upbeat about recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the industry is labour-intensive, providing employment to 45 lakh people.

''The sector has the potential to reach a total turnover of USD 30 billion in next five years, which includes the domestic turnover of USD 20 billion and export turnover of USD 10 billion and generate additional employment for 15 lakh more people,'' he added.

The industry is also urging the government to extend the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to the sector.

The government recently approved the Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) for continuation from 2021-22 with an approved financial outlay of Rs 1,700 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022