One killed, 5 injured as marriage party car falls into ditch

One person was killed and five others were injured, one of them seriously, on Sunday after their car fell into a ditch along the Purkazi bypass while returning from a wedding, officials said.Police said the deceased has been identified as Puran Dhiman 50. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and five others were injured, one of them seriously, on Sunday after their car fell into a ditch along the Purkazi bypass while returning from a wedding, officials said.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Puran Dhiman (50). The injured have been shifted to a hospital. They said the incident happened when the six relatives of the the groom were returning to Himachal Pradesh from Bhopa in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

