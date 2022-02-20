Left Menu

Netherlands moves Ukraine embassy staff to Lviv

The Netherlands Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it has decided to move its embassy functions in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv temporarily because of safety considerations. The Netherlands government last week urged Dutch citizens to leave Ukraine.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 15:59 IST
The Netherlands Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it has decided to move its embassy functions in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv temporarily because of safety considerations. The decision follows statements by the United States saying that Russia could launch an attack on the country on any time.

Many countries have moved diplomats to Lviv in the far west of Ukraine from Kyiv, with NATO moving its Ukraine staff there on Saturday. The Netherlands government last week urged Dutch citizens to leave Ukraine.

