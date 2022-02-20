Citizens Cooperative Bank delegation calls on LG, submits memorandum

Left Menu

The delegation headed by banks Chairman Parveen Kumar Sharma submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor, seeking redressal of issues involving co-operative banks to enable them to raise their equity and improve financial parameters as per the regulators standard, the spokesperson said.The delegation informed the Lt Governor that the bank has 11 branches and four extension counters to cater to the banking needs of the people and extend credit to its members to fulfil their financial needs.Sinha gave a patient listening to the issues and assured the delegation of all possible help from the UT government on merit.

A three-member delegation of the Citizens Cooperative Bank’s board of directors called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here on Sunday, an official spokesperson said. The delegation headed by bank’s Chairman Parveen Kumar Sharma submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor, seeking redressal of issues involving co-operative banks to enable them to raise their equity and improve financial parameters as per the regulator’s standard, the spokesperson said.

The delegation informed the Lt Governor that the bank has 11 branches and four extension counters to cater to the banking needs of the people and extend credit to its members to fulfil their financial needs.

Sinha gave a patient listening to the issues and assured the delegation of all possible help from the UT government on merit. He impressed upon the management of the Co-operative Bank to continue working with dedication and spirit of service to the people, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

