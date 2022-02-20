Left Menu

Passenger found dead after fire on Greece-Italy ferry

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 20-02-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 21:10 IST
Passenger found dead after fire on Greece-Italy ferry
The Greek fire brigade has recovered the body of a passenger who was listed as missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy, it said on Sunday.

Rescuers managed to take at least 281 out of 292 passengers and crew to safety after the blaze broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia early on Friday.

Firefighters have been trying for days to contain the fire and cool scorching temperatures on the 183-metre (600 ft) ship. They discovered a survivor on the stern of the still burning vessel earlier on Sunday but 11 people were still missing, according to the coast guard and ferry operator.

