India beat West Indies by 17 runs, win series 3-0
Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 65 off 31 balls to fire India to 184 for five in 20 overs.In response, West Indies ended at 167 for nine after another sublime knock from Nicholas Pooran 61 off 47 went in vain. West Indies 167 for 9 in 20 overs Nicholas Pooran 61 Harshal Patel 322.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
India beat West Indies by 17 runs in third and final T20 to complete a 3-0 series whitewash here on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 65 off 31 balls to fire India to 184 for five in 20 overs.
In response, West Indies ended at 167 for nine after another sublime knock from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 47) went in vain. Brief Scores: India: 184 for 5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 65, Venkatesh Iyer 35 not out; Roston Chase 1/23). West Indies: 167 for 9 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61; Harshal Patel 3/22).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IPL Auction: KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Harshal Patel, Nitish Rana new "million dollar babies"
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back India all-rounder Harshal Patel for Rs 10.75 crore
IPL 2022: Harshal Patel sold to RCB for Rs 10.75 cr; Shakib goes unsold
Ind vs WI, 2nd T20I: Kohli scores 50, Pant and Venkatesh Iyer shine as hosts post 186/5
Ind vs WI, 3rd T20I: Enjoyed Surya's batting more than mine, says Venkatesh Iyer