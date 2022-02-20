India beat West Indies by 17 runs, win series 3-0

India beat West Indies by 17 runs in third and final T20 to complete a 3-0 series whitewash here on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 65 off 31 balls to fire India to 184 for five in 20 overs.

In response, West Indies ended at 167 for nine after another sublime knock from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 47) went in vain. Brief Scores: India: 184 for 5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 65, Venkatesh Iyer 35 not out; Roston Chase 1/23). West Indies: 167 for 9 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61; Harshal Patel 3/22).

