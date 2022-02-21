Shanghai-traded Zhenro Properties bond suspended after 'abnormal fluctuations'
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-02-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 07:32 IST
Trade in a Zhenro Properties Group September 2024 exchange-traded bond was suspended on Monday following "abnormal fluctuations", the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement.
Exchange data showed the bond jumped more than 22% at the market open on Monday, triggering an automatic suspension, though only one trade was recorded.
