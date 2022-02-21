Left Menu

Heavy fog disrupts flight operations at Kolkata airport

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 09:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hundreds of passengers were stranded and several fights diverted as heavy fog disrupted operations at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning, officials said.

No flight could take off or land at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the area, they said.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded with all the early morning flights departing from Kolkata being rescheduled as visibility was down to 50 metres, officials said.

The flights, which were supposed to land, were diverted to nearby airports, they said, adding that most of the flights were sent to the Ranchi airport.

Operations could be normalised only after 9 am after visibility increased, they said.

