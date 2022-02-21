“Lalluram.com, a journey from a four square apartment to 4 storey building”, says Chairman Namit Jain

Aiming to build a sui generic media empire, Namit Jain has assiduously put his musings in the political landscape. He is quick to take decisions and is unruffled by temporary downfalls and believes in continuity. Cracking every nutshell with his wit and humour, Jain takes up the responsibility of shaping up the digital era of Broadcast Media business. Soft spoken by nature, and generous at heart, he backs his team in times of uncertainties effortlessly, crafting strategies that focus on profitability. As a chairman, Mr Namit Jain aims to float the company across the globe.

Being in the industry for four years now, an ocean of opportunities speared by, Mr. Jain believes that it depends on how and when your tinker gives you the luck of a time. “Trying hands at everything would rather break the catch, instead let the net do its job, you’ll ultimately seize what is yours”, said Mr. Jain.

In an environment of raunchy competitors, he believes in clear and premium content that explains that lalluram.com- the flagship media house, a part of Four Corners Multimedia private limited, curates and distributes content garnished with authenticity. Shedding light on acquisition strategies of the company, Mr Jain asserted that as a company philosophy, we have our stocks ready that could cater our growth organically and inorganically.

In an interview, Mr Namit Jain, the chairman of Lalluram talks about the challenges, the opportunities and the filth of the market that he dusted to stick to profitability and popularity. He further added that news consolidation means bringing everything and anything together. From the mysterious crimes to all new discoveries and taboos, lalluram brings you all the premium content-‘explicitly’.

Lalluram penetrated the market with its localization strategy, which sparked success. The media house is exploring, expanding, and collaborating focusing on its principles. Speaking of hardships during the pandemic, Mr Jain said, “capturing, curating and distributing packaged and live content was a challenge. It took a lot of dedication & commitment to adapt to this shift to digitization. Moreover, social trends are now the news”.

Lalluram surely has seen its share of growth. A journey from a four square apartment to 4 storey building, Lalluram since 2017 carved an unexpected accomplishment of 45 lakh unique readers lately. Our large part of the deal is played out by its partners and their allies. Given the growth trajectory and contracts- Lalluram soon shall be a tough runner to the national media rooms.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)