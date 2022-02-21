Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields edge up on hopes for Ukraine summit

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell almost 9 basis points last week in their biggest weekly drop since November. But on Monday, yields across the euro area headed higher as a brighter mood took hold across financial markets, denting demand for safe havens.

21-02-2022
Safe-haven sovereign bond yields in the euro area crept up on Monday after the United States and Russia agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, raising hopes of a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

Fears that Russia could invade the Ukraine have taken the sting out of a rout in bond markets this month, as investors put aside concerns about rising interest rates to snap up safe-haven bonds in the likes of Germany.

But on Monday, yields across the euro area headed higher as a brighter mood took hold across financial markets, denting demand for safe havens. German Bund yields were last up 1.2 bps at 0.22% , above the one-week low of 0.19%.

Most other 10-year yields were around 2 bps higher on the day . French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Monday he had pitched to both U.S. and Russian leaders a summit on "security and strategic stability in Europe".

Russia denies any intention to invade Ukraine, but nerves were further frayed when the Belarusian defence ministry announced that Russia would extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday. "While the chances for a high-level summit provide near-term relief, headline risk continues to loom large," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

The flash purchasing managers index (PMI), a forward-looking gauge of economic activity, for the euro area out later on Monday was also in focus. UniCredit analysts said they expected the composite PMI for February to rise to 53 from 52.3.

"The increase should mainly reflect an improvement in the services component, to 52.0 from 51.1, amid a decline in the number of COVID-19 infections and an easing of restrictions," they said in a note. Elsewhere, U.S. markets were closed for a holiday.

