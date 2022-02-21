Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Monday fell Rs 29 to Rs 11,840 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trends at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for the March delivery fell Rs 29 or 0.24 percent, to Rs 11,840 per five quintals in 53,225 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

