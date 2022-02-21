Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 13:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
Guar gum prices on Monday fell Rs 29 to Rs 11,840 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trends at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for the March delivery fell Rs 29 or 0.24 percent, to Rs 11,840 per five quintals in 53,225 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

