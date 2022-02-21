Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 386 to Rs 63,516 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the March delivery tumbled by Rs 386, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 63,516 per kg in a business turnover of 6,784 lots.

Globally, silver fell 0.78 per cent to USD 23.85 per ounce in New York.

