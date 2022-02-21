Left Menu

Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh

Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday as tech names extended losses in response to China's new rules to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector. ** The news helped mainland developers listed in Hong Kong recover some earlier losses and end down 1.1%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-02-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 14:02 IST
Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday as tech names extended losses in response to China's new rules to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7%, to 24,170.07, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0%, to 8,455.99 points.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 2.8%. Meituan closed down 4%, after the previous session's nearly 15% slump, following guidance for online food delivery platforms to reduce service fees to help to lower operating costs for catering businesses. ** "We caution against an emotional take on a could-be innocuous directive that is supposed to help small businesses," Hao Hong, Head of Research at BOCOM International, said in a note.

** "Regardless, in the near term, fear will trump reasons, causing much volatility for investors who are bottom-fishing in the Chinese internet space," Hong added. ** Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings also retreated 3.9% and 5.3% respectively.

** China's four top banks, including Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , have lowered the mortgage rates for first homebuyers in the southern city of Guangzhou by 20 basis points, state media reported. ** The news helped mainland developers listed in Hong Kong recover some earlier losses and end down 1.1%. SUNAC slumped nearly 9%.

** Zhenro Properties plunged 13.8% after the developer said its existing internal resources may be insufficient to repay its upcoming debt due in March. ** Geopolitical tension eased slightly after U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

