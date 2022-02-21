Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh
** The news helped mainland developers listed in Hong Kong recover some earlier losses and end down 1.1%.
Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday as tech names extended losses in response to China's new rules to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7%, to 24,170.07, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0%, to 8,455.99 points.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 2.8%. Meituan closed down 4%, after the previous session's nearly 15% slump, following guidance for online food delivery platforms to reduce service fees to help to lower operating costs for catering businesses. ** "We caution against an emotional take on a could-be innocuous directive that is supposed to help small businesses," Hao Hong, Head of Research at BOCOM International, said in a note.
** "Regardless, in the near term, fear will trump reasons, causing much volatility for investors who are bottom-fishing in the Chinese internet space," Hong added. ** Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings also retreated 3.9% and 5.3% respectively.
** China's four top banks, including Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , have lowered the mortgage rates for first homebuyers in the southern city of Guangzhou by 20 basis points, state media reported. ** The news helped mainland developers listed in Hong Kong recover some earlier losses and end down 1.1%. SUNAC slumped nearly 9%.
** Zhenro Properties plunged 13.8% after the developer said its existing internal resources may be insufficient to repay its upcoming debt due in March. ** Geopolitical tension eased slightly after U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.
