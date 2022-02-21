Left Menu

Two killed in truck-car collision in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed when a truck collided with a car in Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Sirsala village on NH-52, they said.

A police team rushed the spot after learning about the incident and took the injured to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said, adding the deceased were the occupants of the car.

The truck overturned after it hit the car, they said.

The matter is under investigation, police said.

