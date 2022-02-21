Angelica Prather bags the title of "The Global Icon 2021"

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022. This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

Not everyone can pass through the school of hard knocks and emerge victorious, but the impeccable Angelica Prather did just that. She went from being a beauty expert and salon owner to entrepreneur and business coach, championing Black women along the way. As the Founder and CEO of 'Charge Your Worth Academy™', she is a towering figure in the African American community today. Angelica enrolled herself in business classes and continued to work in beauty parloursso that when the time was right, she would be more knowledgeable to actually build a profitable hair salon. This allowed her to be a successful hairstylist, salon owner, and businesswoman for over 17 years and earn 6 figures.

When Angelica started her entrepreneur journey in her early 20s, she realized the discrimination in funding Black owned businesses when even with good credit and no debts, she was often turned down for business loans. The story repeated itself during the pandemic and Angelica was quick to notice that black hairstylists and beauty professional businesses were closing faster. With a lot of prayer and consideration, Angelica and her husband Terrence Prather decided it was time for her to retire from being a full-time salon owner and answer the call to help the community. Thus was born - Charge Your Worth Academy, an online educational academy for Black beauty professionals and minority service-based business owners to learn financial principles, business structures, branding and marketing.

Before deciding to retire, Angelica and Terrence also launched a hair care product line named after Angelica's deceased mother - Robyn Laurel, with their first collection being called Pure Legacy. The professional grade products are made in USA and are cruelty free, paraben free and color safe. Their hair products are also sulfate free, SD alcohol free and sodium chloride free. Some of their main ingredients comprise Provitamin B5, Argan oil and Vitamin A, C, E. "We wanted to create a simplistic hair care product line by offering our products in kits. One of our main goals is to honor my mother who started a career path in the beauty industry but passed away at the age of 31. Our motto for Robyn Laurel& Co products is - "your hair is an extension of you, and I am an extension of my mother and this is what Pure Legacy is about," says Angelica.

As a young girl who lost her parents at the tender age of 10, Angelica found inspiration in her grandmother and mom. "My grandmother believed in my dreams and her faith motivated me even when I didn't want to keep going. On the other hand, my mother spent her 31 years on this earth loving and supporting people, she was a great example of being selfless," remembers Angelica. Sensitive, smart, and fueled by passion, it didn't take long for Angelica to turn every failure into success. In addition to empowering beauty professionals, she is also a thriving income strategist and motivational speaker today. Speaking about what motivates her, she says, "leaving a legacy for my children and family, and truly helping other African American families win financially."

Angelica adds that the love and support of her husband is also a motivation for her: "I don't credit all my success to just hard work. I have a village of people that truly support my dreams. My husband, family and best friends are my greatest supporters. My faith in God too opened doors by bringing the right people in my life." Not one to rest on her laurels, unstoppable Angelica dreams of opening the Robyn Laurel Salon Suites throughout the USA and infuse the Charge Your Worth Academy™ educational center. Another goal is to launch her and Terrence's non profit called The Norma Jean Foundation which supports minority single parents with funding to put their children in extracurricular activity or trade programs.

