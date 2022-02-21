Cashfree Payments bags Great Place to Work® certification; ranks among top employers in India

- Secures Great Place to Work® certification in the mid-size organizations category - Plans to double employee headcount this year by Dec 2022 BENGALURU, India, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashfree Payments, a leading payments and API banking solutions company, today announced that it has been recognized amongst India's best workplaces, in the 'Mid-Size Organizations' category in India's Financial Services and Insurance industry, by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

This is the first time that Cashfree Payments has applied for this respectable certification which comes as a result of a rigorous assessment of parameters like Trust, Credibility of Management and Camaraderie among others. The recognition reiterates the company's focus on providing a safe and secure work environment to its employees.

In 2021, Cashfree Payments achieved 2X growth in its employee count. This recognition will provide a much-needed boost to the company's future hiring goals of reaching a staff strength of over 950 by the end of FY22.

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, ''Cashfree Payments is today one of the top payment partners in the country, because of our ability to attract, retain and motivate the best talent available here. As one of the emerging employers of talent in the country, we continue to invest in the growth and personal development of employees at all levels. We are delighted to be certified as one of India's best workplaces by Great Place to Work® Institute. This is a testament to our efforts of creating an inclusive work culture that focuses on integrity, high trust and excellent care for our employees.'' Since its inception, Cashfree Payments has prioritized the creation of a work environment that supports its employees and recognises their contributions. The certification process required participation in the Trust Index©, employee survey and meeting the necessary scores. Based on the hindrances that have been highlighted by various employee-led initiatives, the organization has curated policies for employee empowerment and well-being.

Sapna Sukumar, Vice President - HR, Cashfree Payments said, ''We endeavor to provide a diverse, informative, and employee-driven work environment. Our workforce has always been instrumental in our sustained growth. We are more than happy and delighted that the employees have dedicatedly contributed their insights and time to the company. Our objective has always been to establish a positive workplace that encourages development, fosters innovation, and promotes intense fellowship and camaraderie amongst all employees.'' The Great Place to Work certification™ is a recognition of the organization's commitment to building a safe and secure work environment for its employees alongside a diverse, inclusive and people-first work culture. Their study of employee experience and people practices across organizations spans over three decades and the certification is universally acknowledged as a benchmark for identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures.

With over 50% market share among payment processors, Cashfree Payments today leads the way in bulk disbursals in India with its product Payouts. Recently, India's largest lender, SBI invested in Cashfree Payments, further underscoring the company's role in building a robust payments ecosystem. Cashfree Payments works closely with all leading banks to build their core payments and banking infrastructure that helps power the company's products, and is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm and Google Pay. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are being used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada and UAE.

About Cashfree Payments Cashfree Payments is a leading payment and API banking solutions company. It provides full-stack payments solutions enabling businesses in India to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with simple integration. Cashfree Payments' offerings include an advanced and easy way to integrate payment gateways, a split payment solution for marketplaces, bank account verification API and Auto Collect -- a virtual account solution to match inbound payments to customers. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur graduate Reeju Datta, www.cashfree.com is among the leading payment service providers in India processing transactions worth USD 20 Billion annually. It has leveraged technology to lead payment disbursals in India with more than 50% market share among payment processors. Cashfree Payments enables more than 1,00,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty and rewards. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada and UAE. Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI) and was incubated by PayPal.

About Great Place to Work Certification™ Great Place to Work Certification™ is the most definitive ''employer-of-choice'' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees' report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655815/Cashfree_Payments_Logo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750489/GPTW_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)