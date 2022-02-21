African Energy Chamber signs MoU with Pure Language Communications

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pure Language Communications limited (PLC) that outlines the AEC's commitment to promote and provide a platform for African voices to both engage in and lead the global energy dialogue.

In parallel with the MOU, the AEC and PLC aim to develop a framework for distributing news and information on Africa's energy sector. The MOU was signed by Boason Omofaye, CEO of Frontier Africa Report, and Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk.

Mr Omofaye said the agreement will highlight PLC's commitment to promoting African news and enable African stories through the use of technology, knowledge exchange, and a precise agenda.

''We believe one of the biggest conversations to have on the African continent today is about energy and the way forward for it. We have had so much of our energy made the best of a better world for Europe and elsewhere but without it benefiting us'' Omofaye said.

''We need to incorporate our conversations within the global space by using local media. We are truly going to have African's sit around the table and lead the conversations, as well as decide our own destiny. This partnership will allow us to champion some of our colleagues in Nigeria and other parts of Africa to see energy stories in our own perspective and promote our own people and institutions,'' he added.

The AEC shares PLC's aspiration and welcomes the leading media company's leadership in supporting the growth and investment of Africa's energy industry. The AEC has taken concrete actions by creating continental platforms such as African Energy Week in Cape Town, to stimulate open dialogues on energy for the benefit of the continent and its people.

''The Chamber is focused on driving industry growth and development and promoting Africa as the destination for energy investments. We are confident that partnerships like these are only but a stepping stone to Africa-focused content creation to empower local media houses,'' NJ Ayuk said.

The collaboration marks another significant milestone to distribute content and enhance Africa's energy future. The AEC is committed to creating and advancing opportunities and innovations that already exist. Both the AEC and PLC have dedicated resources to reach a shared goal of sustainable economic growth, supporting local jobs, trainings and transmitting the African energy narrative.

(With Inputs from APO)