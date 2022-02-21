Left Menu

Man promises to double money through rituals, runs away with bag containing Rs 1 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:50 IST
A Thane resident was cheated of Rs 1 lakh by a person who promised to double the amount after conducting some rituals, police said on Monday.

The victim had recently retired from an aviation firm and the accused, identified as Pankaj Pawar, called him and his wife to an isolated place in Balkum on February 11, a Kapurbawadi police station official said.

''Pawar got the couple to chant mantras as part of the so-called ritual and slipped away with the bag containing Rs 1 lakh. Efforts are on to nab him,'' he added.

