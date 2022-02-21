Kuwait's state carrier restructures Airbus order to add more jets
State-owned Kuwait Airways on Monday announced it would now purchase 31 jets from Airbus instead of 28 as part of a restructured deal in which it has also reduced orders for A350-900 jets. Chief Executive Ma'an Razoq told a press conference the restructured aircraft order, estimated to be worth $3 billion, would save the loss-making carrier a total of $200 million.
The new deal, which includes some aircraft already delivered, is for nine A320neos, six A321 neos, three A321neo-LRs, four A330-800neos, seven A330-900neos and two A350-900s. "All jets will be delivered by the end of 2028," Razoq said.
The original 28 jet order was for 15 A320 neos, eight A330-800neos and five A350-900s, according to Airbus' website. Of the original order, the airline has already taken delivery of six A320neos and two A330-800neos, the website says.
Kuwait Airways is now targeting to break even before 2026, Chairman Ali Aldokhan said.
